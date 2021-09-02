FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Head to Head Survey

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Synopsys and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.48% 15.03% 9.17% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synopsys and FlexiInternational Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 3 10 0 2.77 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synopsys presently has a consensus price target of $327.36, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. Given Synopsys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Risk and Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and FlexiInternational Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $3.69 billion 13.95 $664.35 million $4.27 78.92 FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than FlexiInternational Software.

Summary

Synopsys beats FlexiInternational Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile

FlexiInternational Software, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

