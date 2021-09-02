Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lessened by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 355,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 75,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,717,250. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

