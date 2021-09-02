Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 14.3% in August

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 895,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $535,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $308.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $321.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

