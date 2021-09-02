Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 129,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

