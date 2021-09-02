Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $61,000 Stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of GSKY opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.