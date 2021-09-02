Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $86,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 22.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $97,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ASX opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.