Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 48.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

