Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,894. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
