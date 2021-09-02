Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,894. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 694,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 104,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

