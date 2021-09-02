Friendz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83,625.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $607,142.66 and $83,625.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00816772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

