FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells $136,960.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Mark Tueffers sold 740 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FS Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 122.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.