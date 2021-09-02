FTX Token Market Cap Achieves $6.13 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.95 or 0.00132974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.13 billion and $1.74 billion worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00843436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00150695 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

