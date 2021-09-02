FUD.finance Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $243,234.32 and approximately $2,179.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.30 or 0.00020758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00816771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00048677 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

