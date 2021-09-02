Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up to $18.65

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $19.66. Funko shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 10,473 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 87,020 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $2,062,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,802.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,389,646 shares of company stock valued at $30,171,128 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

