FY2021 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn $5.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.66.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.18 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

