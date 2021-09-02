Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $54.97

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.97, but opened at $59.67. Galapagos shares last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 3,589 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.