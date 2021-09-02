Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Down 16.1% in August

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
In related news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Galera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 177,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
