Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Down 16.1% in August

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 177,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.