Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Sells $500,200.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

