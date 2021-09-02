Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 718,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 1,393,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,777. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

