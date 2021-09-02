Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $419.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $14.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.01. 577,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.24. Generac has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $458.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.