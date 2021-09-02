Generac’s (GNRC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $438.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $458.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.