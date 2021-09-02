Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Up to $12.51

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $12.95. Genetron shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 1,404 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Get Genetron alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Genetron in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genetron in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Genetron in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 20.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.