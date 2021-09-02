Ghost (GHOST) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.25 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Ghost has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $330,950.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00132139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00819727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

