GINcoin (GIN) Price Up 21.5% This Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GINcoin has a total market cap of $426,152.36 and $17.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Firo (FIRO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017521 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017551 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 337.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

