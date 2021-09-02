Glitch (GLCH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $24.30 million and $1.53 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00063618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00156528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.88 or 0.07630396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,294.27 or 0.99800154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00794452 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

