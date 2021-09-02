Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at C$25.25 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$571.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.46.
About Global Water Resources
