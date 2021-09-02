Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.67. 410,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 729,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.