Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

