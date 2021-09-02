Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.21. 8,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 27,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$354.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.76.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

