Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,910 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 394,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,871. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

