Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells $1,400,600.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Ryan Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00.

GSHD stock opened at $149.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

