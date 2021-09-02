GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) PT Set at C$0.60 by Fundamental Research

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) has been assigned a C$0.60 price objective by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:GXU opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. GoviEx Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

