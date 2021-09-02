Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of GRCL opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.