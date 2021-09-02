Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS GROUF opened at $18.30 on Monday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

