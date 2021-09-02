Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 491,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 470,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 1,541,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

