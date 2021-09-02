Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0265 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $403,051.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00138864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.88 or 0.00821659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048184 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.