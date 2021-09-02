GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post $9.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.45 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $52.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $65.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.02 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $124.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 49.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth $237,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

