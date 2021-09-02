Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.
GEF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Greif has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.
