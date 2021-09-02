Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GEF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Greif has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23.

Get Greif alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.