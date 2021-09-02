GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,078 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Vera Bradley worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 117,890 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

