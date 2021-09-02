GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $380.58 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

