GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $629,000 Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.72 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $952.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

