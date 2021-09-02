GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

