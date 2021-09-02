GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $587,000 in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,596 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $507.54 million, a PE ratio of 214.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

