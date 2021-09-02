GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Iteris were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Iteris by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 323,474 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $10,618,000. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 318,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 200,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.28 million, a P/E ratio of 567.00, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 in the last three months. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

