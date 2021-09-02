GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $640,000 Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in RLI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in RLI by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in RLI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

