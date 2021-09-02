Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 822,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,453. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.