Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.01 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $38,742.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00371354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,562,726 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

