Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.