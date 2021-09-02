Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,100 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,132,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $224.27 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

