Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,200 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 19,694.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

