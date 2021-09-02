Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 9,800 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $22,566,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 354.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 457,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

